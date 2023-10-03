The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Ballarat part of national project to reduce premature births

MS
By Michelle Smith
October 3 2023 - 7:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mums-to-be in Ballarat are part of a nation-wide project to help reduce premature births and improve the birthing outcomes for all women and babies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.