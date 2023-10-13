PROMINENT fashion label Country Road has ensured there are little touches of Ballarat throughout its new regional flagship store.
A move about five years in the making has finally been realised with Country Road opening in the old state bank building, on the corner of Sturt and Camp streets, on October 13.
The store is shaping up to be the brand's first outlet targeting a six-star green energy rating but it is the unique store design, led by Ballarat firm Moloney Architects, that drew a busload of about 50 people from the brand's head office for a look on opening day.
Country Road public relations and partnership coordinator Natasha Zouriakas said the location of the store, as large and standalone rather than in a shopping centre, allowed for greater activations and partnership with Ballarat businesses.
This has been evident in the opening with greenery from The Green House Ballarat and collaborations for opening weekend with the likes of Mitchell Harris Wines, Kilderkin Distillery, Vegas and Rose, Windflower and in the choice of music and coffee vans.
Tilts to heritage are dotted about the store in photos of the old building exterior, a neo-classical structure dating back to 1872 with a brutalist extension. Both allow for sweeping views of Camp and Sturt streets and plenty of natural light in store.
Country Road's head of retail Lindsay Baggaley scaled the area for months to find the right location, lapping Sturt Street multiple times on foot with most spaces not big enough for the brand's intent to create a large, unique shopping experience.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Ms Baggaley said this had to be special for a large and loyal Ballarat customer base that had been forced to travel to a major Geelong shopping centre, or outlets across Melbourne, to shop in-store. Bendigo does not have a Country Road, while Warrnambool has a small, central location.
"I saw the building initially and was not sure - it was a bit off-pitch for our brand but we came again and looked with fresh eyes and realised people will walk to a location like this," Ms Baggaley said.
She was moved by the designs from Moloney Architects in transforming an outdated office space into a beautiful store which paid tribute to its heritage.
Ballarat shoppers Lisa Donovan and Claire Clancy were among the first through the doors. The duo said they absolutely loved the brand for its quality pieces that would last and that there had been a huge gap in the city since the brand was dropped from Myer, before the pandemic.
And they were prepared to walk to the space from wherever they could nab a park.
"I know you can buy it online but I enjoy going into shops in Ballarat," said Ms Donovan who said it was much easier as a mum of children with special needs, than in trying to conquer a shopping centre.
Accessibility advocate Kate Taylor, who is blind, said accessibility had been "crafted" into the design with great respect to the building's heritage. Ms Taylor said even the little touches, such as lower clothes racks in fitting rooms for people in wheelchairs, and smooth, sweeping ramps into the store made a big difference.
She has been working with Country Road on the potential for quiet hours to help cater for neurodiversity.
IN OTHER NEWS
Country Road Ballarat employs about 20 Ballarat-based staff so far.
If successful in receiving a six-star energy rating, this will be the first Country Road store to do so with others holding five-star ratings.
This can be found in recycled polyesters for rugs and fitting room curtains, ocean plastics converted into clothes hangers, recycled yoghurt cups for table tops and mug that have been broken in transit transformed into terrazzo display shelves.
Country Road Ballarat features womenswear, menswear, teen and baby ranges with pet and homewares. There is a dedicated in-store wrapping station for gifts.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.