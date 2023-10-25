REVEALED: My 'Teacher's Pets' of the BFNL and CHFL seasons

After two CHFL and BFNL seasons, my time at The Courier has come to an end.
I wanted to make sure my final article was something fun, because that is exactly what this season has been.
Despite the countless hours spent writing articles, a lot of you said your favourite part of the coverage was the stitch-ups which took me five minutes.
So let's take a trip down memory lane and reveal my favourite players to throw under the bus over the past two years.
A trip down to Melton ahead of the 2022 BFNL grand final to help out Matt Currill saw me interviewing players I had never heard of, but the Bloods were incredibly welcoming, with Aaron Tymms letting me steal some players away from drills for a quick chat.
One of those players was a very out-of-breath Kyle Borg, who sprinted over after a high-intensity tackling drill and was somehow still all smiles.
The Melton junior has won approximately 300 flags during his time with the Bloods and is one of the most exciting players to watch in the BFNL, his passionate goal celebrations also provided gold for our photographers.
Coming in at No. 9 on my list and most likely No. 1 on Joel Harris' list, North Ballarat's Stewart Crameri was a popular figure on The Courier Footy in 2023.
Dubbed 'Vin Diesel' by Joel Harris, I knew that if I used a picture of Crameri as the lead image I was guaranteed at least one comment on the Facebook post, with Harris always coming through.
I commentated a handful of Gordon matches in 2022 and in majority of them the little pocket rocket that is Mick Nolan was sensational to watch.
There was even a finals match where he stole the show without playing, after warming up with the boys despite battling a hamstring injury and causing a stir before sitting out the contest.
It might come as a bit of a shock for Liam Stow's Sebastopol teammates to see a photo of him on The Courier, and that may or may not be because the Burra defender - who also works for the GWV Rebels - struck an immunity deal with me earlier in the year.
Unfortunately for him, I'll come clean and throw one final media fine his way long after the season has concluded.
North Ballarat midfielder Riley Polkinghorne missed the opening round of the 2023 BFNL season (my first at the helm) and Brendan McCartney made sure to let me know just how talented Polkinghorne was.
I didn't realise how big of an out he was until round two, when he put together a best-on-ground performance against Redan.
The star was a pleasure to talk to all season long and a more-than-worthy recipient of the Roy Edwards Memorial Trophy in the grand final loss to Darley.
The impact that junior players had in the Ballarat Football Netball League this season was incredible, none more impressive than Bacchus Marsh young gun Josh Huxtable.
Not only was he a Courier favourite, but he was definitely a Jason Williams favourite and rightfully so.
Williams was asked by the BFNL who he would want kicking after the siren for his club and didn't think twice about answering Huxtable.
A few days later, the 2023 BFNL Rookie of the Year showed why.
After his 10-goal haul against Melton South, I actually stopped myself from using photos of Izaac Grant for a couple of weeks out of pure sympathy.
The Tony Lockett Medallist had a stellar season for the Lions and with that trademark helmet he became an easy target for The Courier photographers.
It also didn't help that he literally always seemed to have the ball in his hands.
I think in 2024, Grant will be paying the upfront fines fee.
When I first moved to Ballarat, I covered a GWV Rebels game against Sydney and immediately had to ask David Loader who this 'Aaron Cadman' bloke was.
The Darley product was plucking everything that day and converting in front of the sticks, little did I know it was only his second game as a key forward.
He then went on to have a breakout season en route to No. 1 pick honours and I try my hardest every day to stay humble and avoid mentioning that my numerous articles and countless tweets about him had to have helped... surely maybe a little bit.
An exciting talent from a wonderful family, I cannot wait to see what Brooke Brown's golden child achieves in the AFL.
The only Central Highlands I will ever know is one where Gordon ends up as premiers, which made it pretty easy for Adam Toohey to always be willing to pick up the phone and deal with myself and David Brehaut.
The most handsome man in Ballarat (I'll say it just so he doesn't have to) had a remarkable two seasons that I was lucky enough to cover as he achieved his premiership dream twice with his boyhood club.
When you're one of the best players in the league as well as a two-time premiership playing coach who doesn't mind the camera, you're going to end up with a few stitch-ups, but I have a feeling he loved every single one of them.
On Facebook, we're relatively happy if a post hits 10,000 views.
However, a Gerard Whateley-inspired stitch-up for East Point's Jordan Johnston amassed over 150,000 views, resulting in 20-plus recruitment phone calls for the Roos star from clubs who missed the reference.
Some people in the comments knew of the fake quote attributed to Gerard Whateley about Gryan Miers while plenty of others did not.
But our Facebook post made its way over to a soccer audience, who took us for a bunch of absolute clowns.
There were a few more Lionel Messi references scattered throughout the season - some of which you guys missed - but the cherry on top was Johnston's Silly Sunday outfit, rocking up as Messi himself.
Thanks for the fun over the last two seasons. I'll be keeping a close eye on both leagues as Bacchus Marsh messes around and wins the flag while the #Threeagles dream continues in the CHFL.
