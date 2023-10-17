And however pleasant and recognisable those similarities might be, they can't extinguish the bold, undeniable difference of this thing we call the present. The calendar's absence of a 19, the creased foreheads, the abundance of phone screens, the clarity of the jumbotrons, the addition of solo songs, the new generation of youth and the untouched space where a particular guitarist once stood, all a haunting reminder of the fading past and the elusive idea of change.