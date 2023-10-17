The Courier
Home/News/Emerging
Review

Music review: Liam Gallagher's Knebworth 22

By Layla Muir, Damascus College
Updated October 17 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Damascus student Layla Muir writes this music review exclusively for Emerging, a partnership between The Courier and Damascus College to create a platform for young people to publish their work. The following is her take on former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher's latest album Knebworth 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Emerging
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.