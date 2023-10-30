Ruby Lethlean shares this piece exclusively for Emerging, a partnership between The Courier and Damascus College to create a platform for young people to publish their work.
This is a horror story... but not in the way you expect.
A tale of determination, courage and resilience in the face of great suffering. A narrative where heroes emerge with new-found glute strength.
There's a monster in this story, it's name is whispered, among students and teachers alike, feared by all, despised by all. Covered up during school tours and unknown to the outside world... until now.
Dear reader, if you turn back, you will spare yourself this great burdening truth and I will not judge.
If you continue, I cannot guarantee a happy ending, only a non-sugar-coated truth.
So, for those who have decided to continue, I present: The Building Two stairs!
Building Two is located on the far side of Damascus College, hidden from view. It contains four levels, except, level two is on ground level.
While this may spare some suffering, there are still those unfortunate souls who face this monstrosity daily at the peak of its power.
I am one of those souls, with my locker on level four. I conquer 45 stairs to reach my summit at least seven times a day. (Seriously, ask my watch, my step count is through the roof!)
You cannot imagine my frustration when I reach level two and realise I've left my pencil case in my locker.
The sheer number of stairs is not the only misfortune that Building Two has to offer.
The only entrance for those wishing to enter the top three levels of the monster's den is a thin hallway that feeds straight into its mouth.
With a quarter of the school venturing though this passage, it's like driving through roadworks at peak hour.
The first thing year sevens learn at Damascus is to stick to the left-hand side - that, along with school buses wait for nobody.
Climbing the stairs is like learning road safety, walk on the right and you get run over, (both metaphorically and literally)! You work your way into the correct lane depending on which level you're turning off at and never speed because you will hit someone (and unlike on the road, they will hit you back if they can see it was intentional).
Nevertheless, like heroes in a novel, we are encouraged to overcome our enemy by those determined to put a positive spin on our rival, to emerge warriors.
With calves that could rival The Rock's and Superman's butt of steel, we are also taught to posses the determination it takes to make it to class on time with our pencil cases.
According to past Damascus students, you lose weight after leaving high school as the Building Two stairs are but a cruel gym.
So, perhaps, the Building Two stairs are in fact, unlikely heroes, strengthening the bodies of Damascus students and their futures.
Or perhaps, they are just massive pains in the butt, both literally and figuratively speaking. So, until my determination, butt, calves or weight proves me wrong, I will continue to preach the latter.
