BFNL 2023: Collingwood VFL young gun joins Cobras

Promising young talent Rye Penny has signed with Bacchus Marsh for the 2024 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Penny lined up for Collingwood's VFL side along with Talent League duties at the Calder Cannons in 2023.
The Gisborne junior was a high-flying intercept defender for the Cannons, with his elite acceleration also an impressive part of his game.
Bacchus Marsh welcomed Penny to Maddingley Park in a statement.
"We are so excited to see what Rye can do when we are fortunate enough to see him run out in the red, yellow and black," the statement read.
"A former elite competitor in athletics and volleyball, it is no secret that his athletic ability will be something to keep an eye on at Maddingley Park."
Penny joins former AFL big man Andrejs Everitt as new Cobras for 2024, playing under Carlton cult hero Dennis Armfield.
The Cobras finished the 2023 season in eighth place on a four-game winning streak.
