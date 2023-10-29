The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Regional Development Australia win push for emergency mobile roaming

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated October 29 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The reality of mobile phones potentially becoming useless in rural areas during bushfires or other emergency situations because of poor reception could soon change, thanks to advocacy from the Grampians arm of Regional Development Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.