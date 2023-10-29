The reality of mobile phones potentially becoming useless in rural areas during bushfires or other emergency situations because of poor reception could soon change, thanks to advocacy from the Grampians arm of Regional Development Australia.
RDA Victorian Chair Stuart Benjamin said the group has been advocating for mobile roaming during disasters to help residents stay connected to key warnings for many years.
"Most of us now get the radio through our phones, so you need to have data," he said.
"If you don't have data you don't even have the [emergency broadcaster]."
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has found introducing mobile roaming is feasible on the current network.
Now the ball is rolling so changes can be made.
Mr Benjamin said there were a "surprisingly little" number of steps needed to make this work on the current network.
"The government will need to put some new regulations in place, but there is no new hardware and no capital expense," he said.
"It is just the flicking of a few switches."
Most likely the changes will not be made in time for this year's fire season, but Mr Benjamin is hopeful they will be ready in time for next year.
If a mobile network was down during an emergency, users would would be able to call triple zero but would not be able to get evacuation warnings or the ability to call others.
The new system proposed means if the network of one of the three providers in Australia, including Telstra, Optus or TPG - is disrupted during a disaster users' phones will automatically use another available network.
The measures would only temporarily be in place when the government declares an emergency.
"The ACCC was pretty clear on the fact it will definitely save lives," Mr Benjamin said.
An ACCC spokesperson said in a statement work would continue between the relevant government departments, the National Emergency Management Agency and the network operators to work out the details.
A Telstra spokesperson said in a statement they were "looking forward to continuing to work" with many people involved including governments and regulators "on a temporary emergency roaming solution".
