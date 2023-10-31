The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Arts

Foto Biennale 2023: More than 30,000 visitors enjoy exhibitions

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 1 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The golden monkey perched on the side of a historic Ballarat building has helped Ballarat International Foto Biennale visitors immerse themselves in the world of photography.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.