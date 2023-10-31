The irony is not lost on acclaimed author and playwright Jane Harrison.
A descendant of the Muruwari people of New South Wales, Harrison is set to feature in conversation with Deb Clark, a Meriam woman of the Torres Strait Islands, for an author talk in the Old Colonists Club.
But Harrison made clear she did not do "angry black". Nor does Harrison present tales of "noble savages".
In focus for this author talk is Harrison's The Visitors, a witty re-imagining of the First Fleet's arrival in January 1788 from the perspective of seven clan leaders, inspired by intense jury drama 12 Angry Men weighing up what action to take.
Written first as a stage play, then transformed into an opera and novel in 2022 - well before the Voice Referendum was touted - Harrison said the key messages were the same on the significance of agency, having a voice and how to respond to "aliens" arriving to settle in this country.
Harrison hoped to spark meaningful discussion and considerations for reconciliation.
"Most people going to see it are probably converted anyway but it's nice to think the arts can change attitudes towards First Nations culture and ideas," Harrison said.
"...I like humour. It's like the saying you can attract more bees with honey than vinegar and I like to find areas where we can coexist in harmony rather than being confrontational."
Sydney Theatre Company's stage production of The Visitors opens at Geelong Arts Centre on Wednesday, November 1, a day before Harrison's talk in her hometown Ballarat.
The cast, featuring Eastern Arrernte and Arabana actor Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road), performed its closing night in Sydney Opera House on October 14 - the night of the Voice Referendum.
Cast chose not to be told the referendum result until after the performance in a bid to not be swayed in the story they were telling. Harrison said in the face of a likely overwhelming no vote, the cast were incredibly "gracious".
When writing the script, Harrison based the characters on ideal actors she had in mind for starring in the play. Pedersen was one such actor and, familiar with Harrison's other works, he was keen to be involved.
Character development is Harrison's strength, she admitted this was more so than plot, and 12 Angry Men offered a trajectory for her to create The Visitors.
The dynamic stage performance is set on giant sandstones for characters to clambour over and bring to life that First Fleet arrival. Costumes are modern, western suits to prevent the "noble savage" image Harrison wants to avoid in "othering" the characters and the perspective they portray.
Similarly the opera, which ran at the Arts Centre Melbourne until October 21, was set to a composition of jazz influences. Harrison said the opera telling had more a "ritual" to how it played out on stage.
The novel was different again.
"Writing the book was quite challenging because there is a lot more detail," Harrison said. "In the theatre, there's not much description because they want to interpret it, while in a book you're describing the animals, the bird life, the sound of cicadas and the weather.
"In the book there are back stories to all the characters and how they are in the community, a little more on their love lives. I got to know them better."
Harrison is also getting to know Ballarat better.
She moved to the region with her husband about four years ago. They initially had a weekender to keep up with her two daughters, who were both living in Ballarat.
When the pandemic hit, they made the move permanent.
Work continues to draw Harrison to Melbourne, where she is also festival director for Blak and Bright First Nations Literary Festival, which returns in March 2024. The festival covers writers of all genres and is designed to make Blak stories accessible to everyone.
Harrison said there was a growing acceptance and boom in the prominence of First Nations writers in Australia, from 2022 Stella Prize-winning poet Evelyn Araluen and 2006 Miles Franklin winner Anlexis Wright to mainstream authors such as Melissa Lucashenko and Anita Heiss.
In Ballarat, Harrison continues to better acquaint herself with the city's arts scene from the gallery to spoken word events. And she continues to write.
Harrison has been commissioned for another Sydney Theatre Company play and her publisher is keen for new ideas for upcoming novels.
At the same time, Harrison was keen to keep discussions open.
Collins Booksellers on Lydiard present In Conversation with Jane Harrison at the Old Colonist Club on Thursday, November 2, from 6pm. Tickets are free at trybooking.com.
