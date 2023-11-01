Child abuse material possession charges have been withdrawn against a former Ballarat police officer, who fronted court on Wednesday.
Stefan Carli, 60, who formerly served as a police trainer in Ballarat, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to weapons charges following a police search of his Ballarat North property.
Carli previously appeared in court in August, where he faced an additional charge of possessing child abuse material.
At Wednesday's hearing, police withdrew the child abuse material charge and progressed on four other charges related to weapons and ammunition.
The court heard on January 18, 2021, police found a total of 51 rounds of .22 and .38 calibre ammunition stored improperly at Carli's address.
The ammunition was found between a drawer in Carli's study and in a safe inside of a walk-in wardrobe.
Police also found an extendable baton and capsicum spray.
Carli told police the baton and capsicum spray were kept from his time in the police force, and that they were given to him and not stolen.
Magistrate Ronald Saines commended Carli on his work history with the police and cooperation during the course of the investigation.
"To the extent that you have a history brings more credit to you than anything else, which includes service not only in Victoria, but outside of Victoria and Australia," the magistrate said.
"I regard the storage of ammunition as an example of you being a little careless, but not an example of criminality."
Carli was ordered to make a $200 donation and placed on a six month good behaviour bond without conviction.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
