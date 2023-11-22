The Courier
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Health
Health

'Abhorrent and unacceptable' occupational violence at Grampians Health

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff at Grampians Health continue to experience high levels of occupational violence.
Staff at Grampians Health continue to experience high levels of occupational violence.

Staff at Grampians Health are being urged to put their own safety first as they continue to be exposed to "abhorrent and unacceptable" levels of violence in the workplace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.