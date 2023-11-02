While Bridge Mall might be in flux as development works are under way, artists have continued to build communities at the central Ballarat location.
Linda Franklin has opened the doors of Gallery 10 to the public for the first time this week with the first exhibition entitled BRIDGE MALLed.
The collection of work comes from four artists who studied at the Ballarat Arts Academy in the 80s.
Geoff Bonney, Steve Sedgwick, Peter Sparkman and Vikki Nash have contributed sculptures, paintings and prints.
"These artists are all excellent practitioners who produce strong mature works," she said.
Franklin moved to Ballarat 12 years ago specifically because of the art reputation.
"It has a university, which means it has an art culture, and I knew that it was just the right size to run an arts-based business," she said.
"It is an unusual community in that it's very well-networked and it's unusually positive."
Franklin said she knew many "extraordinary art makers" and wanted to keep building different independent opportunities to exhibit.
"These people are mature in their life and practice, with nowhere to show work."
Franklin has been in the space at number 10 Bridge Mall for the last year.
She found the space through Ballarat Evolve, which matches artists with unused spaces in the city at a lower cost.
With the redevelopment in the mall, other retailers have pulled out of spaces, creating a great opportunity for the art community.
Franklin has negotiated to continue the month to month lease after her year with Ballarat Evolve, opening as a gallery, store and education space to cover the costs.
Other art focused ventures have continued to find a home in the mall, with TBH running classes, workshops and exhibits for the last year.
Gallery 10 is open Thursday to Saturday 11am to 5pm.
Franklin also runs classes, with more information on these available on Instagram and Facebook.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.