A Ballarat artists' collective has seen a silver lining in disruption created by the council's Bridge Mall redevelopment, overhauling their space while visitation is down.
Operating out of 57 Bridge Mall since 2021, Femxle Experience Art Rebellion aka FEAR has started the process of rebranding as 'TBH Studio', as well as opening up more exhibition space to showcase emerging artists, and increasing regularity of workshops bringing in the community.
The new name combines the first initials of the studio's co-founders - Toni Louise, Brittany Wallmeyer, and Holly Would - and aims to dispel the misconception that it's a space exclusively for female-identifying artists and art fans.
Holly told The Courier FEAR was always intended as a safe space for everybody, but she was aware the name had made some people feel unwelcome.
She said the City of Ballarat's construction works - focusing over the past couple of months on converting the mall's central walkway into a low-speed road - gave the founders time to "reassess".
"It was something about the roadworks happening - I just went 'now is the time'," Holly said.
"It's really about trying to up our game, be more professional, and increase the quality of everything we're doing."
The studio/gallery/retail space is still in a transition phase, with a relaunch event date and new artist application process expected to be confirmed in coming months.
Holly said the founders were committed to staying put despite the mall's uncertain future, which has prompted some traders to flee.
The council's $18.6 million revamp is expected to be completed mid-next year, and shops will remain accessible throughout.
"The first couple of weeks, it was definitely quieter, but I think people are used to the works happening now," Holly said.
"We're excited for the change - it [the mall] needs a facelift and some love and attention."
