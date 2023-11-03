The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

New childcare centres proposed as Ballarat growth continues

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 3 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Families in Miners Rest could soon have a second option for local childcare with a planning application lodged to construct an early learning centre in Howe Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.