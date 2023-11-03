Families in Miners Rest could soon have a second option for local childcare with a planning application lodged to construct an early learning centre in Howe Street.
Despite booming growth in the suburb - with the population growing almost 25 per cent over the past five years - until this year there were no childcare centres.
The 88-place Mini Miners Early Learning Centre opened on Raglan Street several months ago, and the City of Ballarat is now considering plans for a 108-place centre further south at 67 Howe Street.
According to documents, the $2.5 million centre would initially cater for 80 children in six rooms and build to a capacity of 108 if demand requires.
The land currently has a house and sheds which would be demolished to make way for the new centre.
The centre is proposed to operate Monday to Friday from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm.
"It is submitted that the early operating hours are responsive to the region, with Ballarat and the surrounding townships considered a commutable distance from larger employment centres including Melbourne CBD and Geelong," documents lodged with council state.
"To facilitate the working needs of the parents, it is proposed to open the centre at 6.30am, allowing children to be dropped off and giving parents enough time to reach their destination as required."
To manage potential noise concerns in the early morning from nearby neighbours, it is proposed that all children would stay inside until 8am.
"The proposed childcare centre is attuned with the surrounding residential land whilst providing the present and future community with much needed early educational facilities," the developer wrote.
"The proposed built form is modern in design and will assimilate with the established neighbourhood with a single storey built form that utilise natural materials and muted colours. The proposed play area will feature a robust design that advocates nature-based play."
It comes as a new childcare centre in Wendouree nears completion.
Locals have been watching the transformation of the former Wendouree Uniting Church, on the corner of Webbcona Parade and Grevillia Street, into the Dulili Learning Haven early learning centre.
This week workers were seen installing playground equipment and the building now has a fresh coat of render and new-look exterior.
Further north, Hepburn Shire is considering a proposal for a $1.2 million childcare centre at 30 Hospital Street in Daylesford which would see an existing lot of land subdivided in two.
The 100-place centre, to operate weekdays from 7am to 6pm, would be a single storey brick veneer building with most of the outdoor play space on the south side of the development away from neighbouring homes.
