Jon Seccull found guilty of rape in Victorian County Court

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated November 2 2023 - 9:13pm, first published 8:49pm
Jon Seccull, who presented the image of a loving husband and father while subjecting his then wife to degrading and painful acts of sexual violence, has been found guilty of raping his partner on two separate occasions and acquitted on eight other charges.

