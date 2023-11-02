THE CITY is one step closer to a well-known flame-grilling tenant staking its spot in the western growth corridor.
Construction is set to begin in about a fortnight on the second stage Delacombe Town Centre precinct with the long-promised fast-food giant Hungry Jack's as the headline act.
Sports store Rebel and The Reject Shop have also been confirmed to be moving into the development. Both brands have shops on the eastern edge of the city's central business district.
Planet Fitness is also on the way, becoming the second gym for DTC following early arrival QuickFit.
The Courier confirmed in March Hungry Jack's had been locked in for the DTC expansion.
The fast food giant - with slogan "the burgers are better" - is moving into a precinct already boasting Golden Arches rival McDonald's and popular Ballarat burger-maker Griffin Burger.
Hungry Jack's already boasts three restaurants in Ballarat with sites at Bakery Hill, Sebastopol within the BP service station on Skipton Street, and Howitt Street in Wendouree.
The 5000 square-metre site for the second stage of DTC is under the development of Troon Group with construction arm H.Troon Proprietary Limited to take on construction works.
This second stage DTC will be designed to be complementary to the existing DTC site, similarly to the adjacent Bunnings site with its retail offerings.
Bunnings Delacombe, understood to be one of the biggest Bunnings Warehouse sites in Australia, opened in July 2019 with retail spaces on the edge of the site.
A social housing development, close to the existing Pinnacle Estate, has been marked near the rear corner of the DTC expansion.
Population estimates for the DTC development state its catchment has 127,700 residents and this is projected to reach at least 154,800 residents within the next decade.
This marks a busy month for Troon Group and H Troon, which started construction on an 8200 square-metre industrial warehouse with a June deadline in the Troon estate in Ballarat West Employment Zone.
