Finding a hidden art skill right when you need it most

Amanda Western found an unexpected art ability just as life pressures were making her feel as if she was going to "come apart".
Before turning to full time art, Western worked as a project manager in the emergency recovery area for regional councils such as Hepburn and Moorabool shires.
Between her job and biological family drama, there was quite a bit of stress in her life.
"I knew I was really stressed and if I didn't stop I would crash," she said.
While taking some time off work, Western signed up for a course at Oxygen College - she had always been an art appreciator but she had not been a creator before.
Her course started with watercolour and charcoal drawing, but when it came to linocut printing she was hooked.
"I didn't know what it was but as soon as I did it, I just knew it was me," she said.
"I just wanted to play and recover, you give a lot to other people and you end up being really exhausted."
When cutting the lino to make a stencil, the artist needs to take away the part of the image they do not want.
The lino needs to be a mirror image of what you intend to create, so once the print is made the artwork is the right way around.
Western said it can sometimes be difficult for people to get their mind around the double negatives.
"But I could just do it .. maybe it was the engineering, mathy type of project management side."
Western encourages others to explore their creative side.
"I had no idea that was in me, I had no idea that I'd be having a solo exhibition. No way in the world, I was not an artist," she said.
"For other people it will be something else, something they might not even know it exists yet."
A year ago, the owner of the Old Butcher Shop gallery Julie Bennett encouraged Western to put together an exhibition.
At the time Western said she didn't feel ready, but six months later, with some help from Ms Bennett, she started putting the work together.
"As soon as I started doing it, I thought that's it, that's my new career," Western said.
The exhibition is called "I see you, do you see me?" and will be on display until the end of November.
Her art focuses on birds and their habitats, some who are endangered and losing habitat in the Wombat forest because of extreme weather events.
On Saturday November 18, Western will be holding a special event at the gallery.
Kate Gorringe-Smith will be speaking about the Overwintering Project at 1.30pm.
Where artists explore shorebirds in their work to bring awareness to their habitat's destruction.
Musician Izzy Farah will be playing between 12.30 and 1.30pm.
Western said she was grateful to have found a practice she loves, especially at a time when she needed it most.
"To have something like this just pop out of the blue has been incredible and it's made me feel much more alive."
"It's that passion discovery, it's beautiful and a gift to find something like that."
