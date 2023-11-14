Free entry to Sovereign Hill for Christmas shoppers

Thousands of people will get a head start on their Christmas shopping as Sovereign Hill opens its gates to locals for its annual Christmas shopping night.
The historic shops and buildings across the site will be full of Sovereign Hill's favourite products for visitors to buy as Christmas gifts, or to indulge for themselves.
The popular event, which will take place on Friday November 24, sees thousands of locals flood through the gates each year.
"We open our doors up to the people of Ballarat at no charge, It's our way to show gratitude, thanks and respect to the community for all the support they have given us over the years, particularly post-COVID," said Sovereign Hill head of programming and events Pete Taylor.
"We started Christmas Shopping Night back in 2010 and since then 50,000 locals have come for the event and we are expecting to see more than 3000 this year."
The iconic Sovereign Hill raspberry drops are expected to be among the biggest sellers, with personalised labels again available to make the gift extra-special.
In the lead-up to the shopping night, Mr Taylor said Sovereign Hill staff would be stringing up bunting, dressing Christmas trees, boiling lollies, preparing candles and ensuring everything is in place for shopping night crowds.
"We will open up the doors from 6pm, at no cost, and there will be shopping but also plenty of classic Sovereign Hill experiences like gold panning, candle dipping, bowling and visits from St Nick."
