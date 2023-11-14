The Courier
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Free entry to Sovereign Hill for Christmas shoppers

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 14 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of people will get a head start on their Christmas shopping as Sovereign Hill opens its gates to locals for its annual Christmas shopping night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.