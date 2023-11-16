When the great Bulldogs-Giants rivalry will return to Mars Stadium

The Western Bulldogs are set to face the Gold Coast Suns, and their great rivals GWS Giants, at Mars Stadium next season after the release of the AFL fixture for 2024 on Thursday afternoon.
The AFL has avoided the dead of winter in Ballarat, with matches scheduled for 1pm, Sunday, March 24 against the Suns and in the final round, which will likely be the last weekend of August against the Giants.
The date and time of the Giants clash will be decided in the weeks leading up to the contest as per the AFL policy of leaving the last few rounds open ended.
Bulldogs chief executive officer Ameet Bains said the club was excited by a fixture that he said had plenty to offer for Bulldogs members and fans.
"We're really pleased with both the football and commercial outcomes of the 2024 fixture and welcome the connection with our Victorian members through the opening three rounds," Bains said.
"The fixture is bookended by games in Ballarat in Rounds 2 and 24, following on from a successful pair of games in 2023, with a record of number of attendees cheering on the club at Mars Stadium.
"Our fans generally turned out in strong numbers this season, eclipsing the 40,000 mark on three occasions at Marvel Stadium and we expect this fixture to provide the same level of excitement."
The return of the Giants will be a great way for Ballarat fans to cheer on the Bulldogs as they search for what is hoped to be a finals place next season.
The rivalry is immense, with the Giants playing just their second game at Mars Stadium this season. That day they came from behind to win a club-record seventh consecutive game on the way to a preliminary final berth.
The Suns have been a regular staple in Ballarat, having played three previous matches at Mars Stadium, with their one win coming against the Giants by one point during lockdowns in 2021.
