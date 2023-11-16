The Couriersport
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Sport/AFL

When the great Bulldogs-Giants rivalry will return to Mars Stadium

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated November 16 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Cadman and his GWS Giants are headed back to Mars Stadium for a final round blockbuster in 2024.
Aaron Cadman and his GWS Giants are headed back to Mars Stadium for a final round blockbuster in 2024.

The Western Bulldogs are set to face the Gold Coast Suns, and their great rivals GWS Giants, at Mars Stadium next season after the release of the AFL fixture for 2024 on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.