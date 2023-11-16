TK Maxx fans excited for opening of first Ballarat store

Popular home and fashion outlet TK Maxx has opened in Ballarat, with hundreds of people walking through the doors on the opening day.
Keen buyers lined up outside of the store, located at the Wendouree Homemakers Centre, before the opening on Thursday, November 16.
When The Courier visited later in the morning the isles were packed with people looking for homeware and fashion bargains.
This included everything from candles to shoes and everything in-between.
According to its website, TK Maxx stores sell "designer fashion and homewares at a significant discount".
The opening comes a month after popular outlet Country Road opened a flagship regional store on Sturt Street.
TK Maxx was also suggested by readers after The Courier asked which new stores should be opened in Ballarat.
The major vote was for IKEA and Costco, followed by cosmetics retailer Mecca, whose nearest stores are in Geelong and Werribee.
