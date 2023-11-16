The Courier
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Business

TK Maxx fans excited for opening of first Ballarat store

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 16 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
TK Maxx opened its Ballarat store on Thursday, November 16 2023. A huge crowd gathered outside (inset) ahead of the doors opening for the first time. Pictures by Lachlan Bence, supplied
Popular home and fashion outlet TK Maxx has opened in Ballarat, with hundreds of people walking through the doors on the opening day.

