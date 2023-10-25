What will be the next major retailer to open in Ballarat?
After the launch of Country Road's regional flagship store in Sturt Street, The Courier polled its readers on what new store they wanted to see next.
The major vote was for IKEA and Costco, followed by cosmetics retailer Mecca, whose nearest stores are in Geelong and Werribee.
Fashion and beauty stores H&M, Sephora, Seed and Zara were among the top requested outlets, while requests for more shoe shops and even a tea shop were also noted.
While IKEA and Costco are unlikely to set up shop in Ballarat, there is opportunity for any of the fashion and beauty retailers to occupy empty shopfronts, including the former Thomas Jewellers space on Sturt Street.
Thomas Jewellers closed in late 2017 and was one of several stores in regional Victoria to do so.
Set on 734 square-metres of land, the site has a shop frontage of over 18 metres.
While big space in the Ballarat CBD is limited, Colliers Ballarat sales and leasing senior executive Charles Kennedy said there was interest in the population of the broader region.
"These big box retailers are realising Ballarat have got a fairly extensive catchment," he said.
Including surrounding areas in our total population count makes the region an attractive prospect and justifiable for investment, which can be seen in both Country Road and Officeworks.
"[Officeworks] are going into a building that's over 50 per cent larger and that's a huge cost, as well as Country Roads' capital works for their fit-out," Mr Kennedy said.
"These bigger big box retailers aren't afraid to come in and make a presence or expand their presence."
The new Officeworks building is being constructed at the old car park on Creswick Road which was used for COVID-19 testing during the pandemic and has mainly sat empty since it was built.
It is not yet known what will replace the current Officeworks site.
TK Maxx was also suggested by readers - and in a pleasant surprise for those who want it, a store will be opening in the Wendouree Homemakers Centre.
Stores sell "designer fashion and homewares at a significant discount", according to its website. The outlet will open on Thursday, November 16.
Other suggestions for stores include an Apple store, a DFO (Direct Factory Outlet) and a Westfield shopping centre - despite the city already being home to Stockland Wendouree, Central Square and Delacombe Town Centre.
