The Courier
Home/News/Business
Business

IKEA, Costco among the top retail outlets Ballarat resident want

Adam Spencer
Nieve Walton
By Adam Spencer, and Nieve Walton
Updated October 25 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What will be the next major retailer to open in Ballarat?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.