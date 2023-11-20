The Courier
Unbelievable Ballarat painting wins top art prize

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
November 20 2023 - 3:30pm
Ben Howe with his Eureka Art Award winning piece Rapture. Picture by Kate Healy
What started as clay and photos has become an artwork you will not believe is a painting.

Local News

