Back in town for a third round, the massive Spilt Milk music festival will return to Victoria Park this December.
Joining headlining US rapper Post Malone will be Dom Dolla, Ocean Alley, The Buoys, and Tkay Maidza, among many others.
Check out the full lineup below.
The 2022 Spilt Milk attracted more than 30,000 people to Victoria Park, booking out hotel rooms and injecting millions of dollars into the city's economy.
Pre-sale for the 2023 edition begins July 11, while the general ticket sale begins July 13.
Spilt Milk Ballarat 2023 full lineup:
Post Malone
Dom Dolla
Aitch
Budjerah
Chris Lake
Cub Sport
David Kushner
Dermot Kennedy
Djanaba
Grentperez
Jessie
Murph
Lastlings
Latto
Lime Cordiale
May-A
Mincy
Ocean Alley
Pacific Avenue
PARTIBOI69
Peach PRC
Poolclvb
Redhook
Royel Otis
The Buoys
The Dreggs
Tia Gostelow
Tkay Maidza
BALLARAT EXCLUSIVES
Ango
Ben Gerrans
Blue Vedder
Sami
Srirachi
Yorke
and a Triple J Unearthed winner
