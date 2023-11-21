The Courier
Missing guns will be 'used in stick-ups', judge says

Updated November 21 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:04pm
Ballarat Court complex. File photo by The Courier.
Two men will learn their fates in the County Court on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to a raft of burglaries and firearm offences across greater Ballarat.

