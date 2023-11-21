What's happening on Dyson Drive? New traffic lights appear ahead of more works

A fresh set of traffic lights has sprouted on Dyson Drive, as housing construction in the area continues to boom.
The new lights, expected to be switched on in early 2024, are at the Cuzens Road intersection.
They'll provide safer access to the new development to the west, with access now built to Fawcett Road.
This is also where a state government-supported early childhood and sleep centre is being built.
According to the City of Ballarat's infrastructure director, Bridget Wetherall, the lights are part of the area's developer contribution plan - that is, council's not paying for them.
"This is a developer-led project," she said in a statement.
"It was identified at the Precinct Structure Plan stage for the development after a review of the traffic impact for the area."
Council has big plans for the area, and has been calling for millions of dollars to duplicate Dyson Drive as part of the Ballarat Link Road project for years.
The project will eventually create a four-lane road between the Western Freeway in Mitchell Park to the Midland Highway south of Sebastopol, linking to the Glenelg Highway in Winter Valley, but no money has ever been allocated for it.
The new set of traffic lights will "not impact long-term plans for the future stages" of the project, Ms Wetherall said, "with the new signals aligned to accord with the concept designs for the road".
Also on Dyson Drive, expect more roadworks at the Carngham Road intersection, with the state government's final Keeping Ballarat Moving project - they'll build a roundabout there - and towards Coltman Plaza, a federal government Black Spot grant will create a new right-turn signal with extra traffic lights onto Sturt Street.
Down the track, Carngham Road will eventually be duplicated between Dyson Drive and Wiltshire Lane, with the state government committing $6 million for a business plan.
Both projects are expected to kick off in early 2024.
