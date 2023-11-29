Hospital project takes big step forward as lab opens

Redevelopment works at St John of God Ballarat Hospital have reached another milestone with the opening of its new catheterisation laboratory.
The $80.5 million hospital expansion started in July at the same time while works were underway for a $595 million overhaul at Grampians Health's Ballarat Base Hospital next door.
The purpose-built Cath Lab has been equipped with cutting-edge technology to allow for a wide range of cardiac diagnostic and interventional procedures.
A new central sterile supply department was finished in May and significantly larger than the previous space had been.
The redevelopment project is also to feature a new medical services building, a new 10-bed intensive care unit and 30-bed in-patient ward, four more operating theatres and an expanded recovery room .
St John of God Ballarat Hospital redevelopment director Matthew Lyttle said the Cath Lab's opening was a key step in staying on track to offer "comprehensive, state-of-the-art care" in Ballarat.
"It symbolises our dedication to evolving and adapting, to ensure that our patients receive the best possible care," Mr Lyttle said.
The new Cath Lab has been designed to promote a calm and tranquil environment in a bid to ease patient anxieties. The lab's main function is for doctors to perform tests and procedures with minimal invasion to tackle cardiovascular disease.
Space for an extra lab has been allowed to be able to expand capacity with growing community needs.
The hospital's Drummond Street entrance is expected to be closed until the project is finished, with an expected completion in mid-2024.
The main entrance has been shifted to Mair Street.
Works should not interfere with Bailey's Mansion, the original hospital building, which dates to 1883.
Grampians Health Ballarat is encouraging anyone visiting the hospital precinct to use the park-and-ride shuttle service from City Oval.
Pick up and drop off points include the Gardiner Pittard wing of Ballarat Base Hospital on Drummond Street, which is also a short walk, about 200 metres, to St John of God Ballarat Hospital.
