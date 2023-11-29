The Courier
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Hospital project takes big step forward as lab opens

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 29 2023 - 11:30am
St John of God Ballarat Hospital chief executive officer Maria Noonan and Dr Chris Hengel, who has performed the first procedure in the new Cath Lab in the hospital redevelopment. Picture courtesy St John of God Ballarat
St John of God Ballarat Hospital chief executive officer Maria Noonan and Dr Chris Hengel, who has performed the first procedure in the new Cath Lab in the hospital redevelopment. Picture courtesy St John of God Ballarat

Redevelopment works at St John of God Ballarat Hospital have reached another milestone with the opening of its new catheterisation laboratory.

