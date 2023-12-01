'They're all going to die': Gordon koalas under threat with logging to begin

Plans to log a Gordon blue gum plantation will go ahead, despite concerns from wildlife experts that harvesting will mean a death sentence for some of Ballarat's last remaining koalas.
For several years, logging of the approximately 16-hectare area, which is located on the corner of Cartons Road and the Western Freeway about 25 kilometres east of Ballarat, has been opposed by residents and wildlife activists who fear any operation will mean the death of the plantation's koala population.
After years of postponements, authorities confirmed the area would be logged in the coming days, starting the week of December 4, 2023.
The plantation sits on land owned by Central Highlands Water, and was originally set for logging in 2021, but by June 2022 operations were indefinitely postponed while harvesting company Midway Limited applied to have koalas relocated.
This application was denied by the Office of the Conservation Regulator.
In 2023, environmental consultant Ray Draper was employed by Central Highlands Water to find a suitable site to relocate four koalas living in the plantation.
He told The Courier he found a suitable site just five kilometres north-west of the Gordon plantation where there was plenty of food and few existing koalas, but this was denied by authorities as they didn't want to set a precedent for moving koalas.
"I don't know why, but they adamantly said 'no we cannot relocate them because of a precedent' - well, that to me is plain stupid," he said.
"It's just a crazy situation where they will not allow those koalas to be relocated, and it would have been quite easy to catch them up, take them five kilometres north where there's plenty of forest, plenty of food and just leave them.
"It would have been the sensible and logical thing to do, but they wouldn't do it."
In a statement provided to The Courier, a Conservation Regulator spokesperson said relocation can cause significant stress, injury and potential death to koalas, so it was preferable to leave them in place during logging and allow them to move naturally to their preferred location.
But Mr Draper said logging the area without relocation would put the koalas at great risk, as if they survived the operations, they will look for fresh forest which will likely mean them trying to cross the Western Freeway.
Local wildlife carers have told The Courier four koalas have been killed in the past 12 months while trying to cross the Western Freeway on the edge of the plantation, which has been described as the worst hotspot for injured animals in the area.
"What can you do, if the department won't look after their protected species as they should be doing, everyone else's hands are tied, because if you touch them you can be fined for relocating them without authority," Mr Draper said.
"My fear is that once they take down the trees, those koalas will then move south across the freeway and get run over.
"There's a big huge gap between that plantation and the forest further north, they're more likely to see the trees in the south, which is right across the freeway and get run over."
A Victorian government website states that the legislative and regulatory framework aims to minimise disturbances to koalas and protect koala welfare.
"Timber harvesting and management of regrowth in bluegum plantations have the potential to injure, displace or kill koalas," the Victorian government states.
Koalas were listed as endangered in Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory in 2022.
They are not classified as a threatened species in Victoria, but are protected under the Wildlife Act 1975 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1986.
Despite not being listed as a threatened species, Mr Draper said he had noticed a significant decline in koala populations in this part of the state.
"Twenty years ago there were plenty of koalas around here, but certainly not anymore," he said.
"There doesn't seem to be much protection going on, I don't see any conservation in the conservation department."
Local wildlife carer and rescuer Jessica Robertson said Ballarat couldn't afford to lose the plantation's koalas, as there were barely any left in the area.
"We've got hardly any [koalas] left here in Ballarat," she said.
"I've been advocating for five years for Ballarat koalas, and I know we've hardly got any left, we're heading towards a local extinction."
"We cannot afford to lose these, they need to be translocated."
Midway Limited declined requests for comment, but The Courier understands they have surveyed for koalas and will undertake precautions to keep them safe during operations.
A Conservation Regulator spokesperson said Midway Limited would have to adhere to strict conditions which included requirements for koala spotters and to retain eight trees surrounding any koala on site.
Ms Robertson said she understood Midway Limited had taken all necessary steps to protect the koalas.
She said she wasn't against the plantation being harvested as it was in a terrible location for wildlife, but without koalas being relocated the situation would be dire.
At the very least, Ms Robertson wants temporary safety fencing installed, and is calling on VicRoads to reduce speed limits during and in the days after harvesting.
"Can you imagine those koalas dispersing onto the freeway while they're harvesting their plantation?" she said.
"If they're not relocated, they're going to have to move to the only habitat nearby, which is across the freeway, so they're all going to die.
"You might be able to have protocols in place when you're harvesting not to kill them, but what about when you've harvested, they're all going to die on the freeway."
In a statement to The Courier, Wildlife Victoria chief executive Lisa Palma said koalas are being driven to plantations as a result of habitat destruction.
"The more native habitat that is lost, the more fragmented wildlife corridors become, increasing the chance of koalas being pushed onto roads and hit by vehicles," she said.
"The two most common reasons members of the public call Wildlife Victoria about koalas is when they have been displaced from native habitat or hit by a vehicle."
Ms Palma said Wildlife Victoria were incredibly concerned for the welfare of the Gordon koalas, as well as all koalas living on timber plantations across the state.
"For koalas living in the Gordon plantation, this is home. Wildlife Victoria has an expectation that these koalas are treated with respect, dignity and are able to live their lives in peace and without fear," she said.
In their statement to The Courier, the Conservation Regulator said it understood there was community interest in the welfare of the Gordon koalas, but questions about harvesting should be directed to Midway Limited.
"There is a robust regulatory framework in place to minimise impacts on koalas in blue gum plantations," the statement said.
"Blue gum harvesting operators are required to hold an authorisation from the Conservation Regulator.
"The plantation operator at the Gordon site holds a Wildlife Act authorisation to conduct harvesting works in the plantation.
"Conservation Regulator authorised officers will monitor harvest operations in line with operational priorities to ensure works are being conducted legally and responsibly."
Please report sick, injured or orphaned wildlife to Wildlife Victoria on 03 8400 7300.
