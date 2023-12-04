Fire breaks out at Sturt Street pizza shop

A fire that broke out at one of Ballarat's favourite pizza joints was quickly brought under control, despite spreading into the roof.
The fire, at Eureka Pizza on Sturt Street, started about 9.15pm on Monday.
Witnesses said it appeared pizza boxes above the oven caught fire before spreading into the second level.
Diners were quickly evacuated onto Sturt Street, as flames leapt out of a window on the second level.
The fire was quickly extinguished, but firefighters had to break into the second level to assess damage - it appeared smoky inside, though there was not much visible damage on the ground floor.
Fire Rescue Victoria's ladder platform was used to check damage on the roof, with firefighters seen shaking a smoking chimney vent.
Police at the scene said no one was hurt - though some diners were seen finishing their dessert among Sturt Street's Christmas decorations as firefighters cleaned up.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.