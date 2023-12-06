Emergency crews respond to serious crash on Finchs Road

Multiple emergency vehicles are currently attending a two-car crash at the corner of Finchs Road and Carngham Road in Bunkers Hill.
Crews were called in at 11am, with reports of a person trapped.
At the scene, it appears one vehicle has crashed into a bus stop and through a fence, with serious damage seen, and a second vehicle is being examined by emergency crews.
A baby seat was seen being removed from one of the vehicles, but there was no child in the car.
Acting Sergeant Matt Goonan from Ballarat Highway Patrol said one vehicle, a Ford Ranger, was travelling north on Finchs Road, and the other vehicle, an SUV with one woman on board, was travelling east towards Ballarat.
"(The Ranger) driver said he gave way but lost sight in the trees, and he hasn't fully given way," he said.
"He'll be receiving an infringement notice, but at this stage it doesn't look like there's any serious injuries."
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed one person has been taken to hospital.
"This intersection's pretty bad, we come to collisions on this intersection pretty frequently - I'd just remind drivers to fully obey road signs, give way, and just give the extra second or two to make sure the road's clear," Acting Sergeant Goonan said.
"There's no point putting yourself or others at risk for a couple of seconds."
Drivers are urged to avoid the area, with traffic reduced to one lane, and Finchs Road north of Carngham Road completely blocked.
IN THE NEWS
MORE TO COME
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.