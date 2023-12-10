The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Reflections as Ballarat Clarendon College principal retires after 27 years

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Shepherd is retiring after 27 years as principal at Ballarat Clarendon College. Picture by Kate Healy
David Shepherd is retiring after 27 years as principal at Ballarat Clarendon College. Picture by Kate Healy

After 27 years at the helm of Ballarat Clarendon College and overseeing its rise to become one of the top schools in the state, principal David Shepherd is relishing his last weeks at the school before heading into retirement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.