The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Important Christmas donations ahead of tough season

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated December 16 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reverse Advent Calendar volunteer Noah Barwick with Patrick Mcaleese and Jacob Luttrell. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Reverse Advent Calendar volunteer Noah Barwick with Patrick Mcaleese and Jacob Luttrell. Picture by Lachlan Bence

For Noah Barwick, the Reverse Advent Calendar drop off day is a part of his yearly traditions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.