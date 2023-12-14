The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Call for investment into preventative mental health care for our vulnerable

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
December 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Health director for mental health and wellbeing Mark Thornett and Uniting homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage address the need for acute help for vulberable people.
Grampians Health director for mental health and wellbeing Mark Thornett and Uniting homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage address the need for acute help for vulberable people.

People facing serious mental health issues are finding it "incredibly difficult" to access services in Ballarat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.