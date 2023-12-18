How healthcare in Ballarat might look in 20 years' time as plans take shape

IMPROVING at-home healthcare will increasingly become a focus for the region in the next two decades, even with Ballarat Base Hospital undergoing its biggest ever overhaul.
Grampians Health has released its infrastructure road map dated to 2043 that will be a dynamic plan, constantly adjusted to meet changing community and financial needs and technological advancements.
Veronica Furnier-Tosco, who is chief redevelopment and infrastructure officer for the health service, said it was tough to know exactly what healthcare would look like in 20 years' time. Staff at each Grampians Health campus made educated guesses about facilities for a time capsule.
But Ms Furnier-Tosco said one thing they did know was the importance in meeting healthcare needs closer to home, especially further afield in the Grampians region. This continues a trend to up-skill and deliver services out in the Wimmera, saving residents some travel to Ballarat, under the amalgamated health services.
"That's part of infrastructure, people getting more at-home care. We know in the regions it is harder to get the chance to travel, to leave farms, and for example, there are higher levels of conditions like heart disease," Ms Furnier-Tosco said.
"We're really trying hard to get services out there closer to their homes and that's where digital infrastructure is important too."
The plan is part of ongoing works to better align Grampians Health's five bases across the region.
Ms Furnier-Tosco said each organisation had great projects and innovations unfolding across all departments. This was a map to better guide and strategise priorities.
She said flexibility and adaptability were important factors, in programs and in the flow of physical infrastructure such as the Base Hospital.
For example, even the business case and models for the Base Hospital redevelopment have been tweaked and reviewed. Infrastructure design change has featured a shift towards non-gendered toilets.
Planning also continues to incorporate First Nations' needs and culture into the "fabric of the building".
Ms Furnier-Tosco said this was also about engagement and ensuring First Nations peoples and elders were heard.
The Courier has previously reported plans were being explored within Grampians Health to develop culturally safe birthing and family rooms in the maternity ward and maternity outpatients, for pregnant First Nations mums, as part of the $595 million Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment.
Ms Furnier-Tosco said the infrastructure plan would undergo periodic updates every fives years, taking into account shifts in the environment from policy and planning endeavours, economic fluctuations, demographic trends and technological advancements.
Inclusivity, environmental and financial sustainability yardsticks, especially in dealing with the health services' limited funding, will help guide project proposals.
Ms Furnier-Tosco said this was about consistency, sharing resources and ensuring the focus was not predominantly about Ballarat.
"At Grampians Health, we believe no matter where you live, you deserve equality in access to healthcare," Ms Furnier-Tosco said.
