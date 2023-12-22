Changes afoot for Ballarat's secondary school principals in 2024

The leadership of many of Ballarat's secondary schools will change over the school holidays with three principals moving on from their positions.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Mount Clear College, Ballarat High School and Woodmans Hill Secondary College will all have new principals in 2024.
Woodmans Hill Secondary College principal Stephan Fields will move across town to become the new principal at Ballarat High School as of January 29, 2024, after its long-term principal Gary Palmer announced his retirement earlier this year.
Mr Palmer started at Ballarat High in 2007 and during his time at the school, both his daughters graduated and his wife worked in the canteen.
"Mr Palmer instilled that anything is possible if you're willing to work hard for it," the school wrote in the Facebook post on September 13 after his final assembly.
"He's proud of how far the school has come with the building works but will leave with the greatest memory of those he's worked with and the significant contribution of the staff, students and the history of the school."
Last week, Mount Clear College principal Lynita Taylor announced she would resign as principal after 10 years at the school.
"While this has not been an easy decision, I have thought this through carefully and feel that it is time for me to hand the reins over to the next principal, while at the same time ending the long commute that I have undertaken each day from Ocean Grove..... crazy I know, but well worth the drive to be able to work with such a dynamic staff team in supporting an amazing group of students," she wrote on social media.
Ms Taylor thanked the school for the fantastic support she received during her time.
"I am confident our strong MCC ethos that has been established will continue to lead Mount Clear College from strength to strength in upcoming years."
In moving to Ballarat High School from Woodmans Hill, Mr Fields will add another local school to his CV, having previously worked at Ballarat Clarendon College and Phoenix P-12 Community College as well as more than 15 years in schools in the United Kingdom.
On social media he thanked the Woodmans Hill community for their support over the five years he has been there, during which time the school has undergone extensive rebuild and renovation works and grown dramatically in student numbers.
"The changes that we have seen, and we have made happen, have been humbling. The future is so exciting for Woodmans Hill Secondary College and I hope each student recognizes what they can achieve if they are willing to learn from their mistakes and dream big!" he wrote.
There has been no announcement yet on who the new principals at Woodmans Hill Secondary College and Mount Clear College will be.
Ballarat Clarendon College principal David Shepherd has also stepped down after 27 years at the school, with deputy principal Jen Bourke to take over as principal in 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.