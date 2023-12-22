The Courier
Changes afoot for Ballarat's secondary school principals in 2024

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 22 2023 - 1:30pm
Next year will be very different for Ballarat High School principal Gary Palmer, Mount Clear College principal Lynita Taylor and Woodmans Hill Secondary College principal Stephan Fields.
The leadership of many of Ballarat's secondary schools will change over the school holidays with three principals moving on from their positions.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

