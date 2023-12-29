The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Ballarat's fastest growing schools revealed as student population surges

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Delacombe Primary School's prep class of 2021 - that year's largest intake of prep students contributing to the school being one of the fastest growing in Ballarat.
Delacombe Primary School's prep class of 2021 - that year's largest intake of prep students contributing to the school being one of the fastest growing in Ballarat.

Ballarat's fastest growing schools over the past 10 years have been revealed as a mix of new schools, small schools on the city's outskirts, growth zone areas and independent schools.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.