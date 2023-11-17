The Courier
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Location revealed for new Ballarat growth-zone primary school

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 18 2023 - 5:30am
Future Winterfield North resident Emily Ord and Diocese of Ballarat Catholic Education Limited chief executive Tom Sexton near the site of a new Catholic primary school in Winter Valley. Picture by Kate Healy
Future Winterfield North resident Emily Ord and Diocese of Ballarat Catholic Education Limited chief executive Tom Sexton near the site of a new Catholic primary school in Winter Valley. Picture by Kate Healy

The first school in the booming new Ballarat suburb of Winter Valley will be a Catholic primary school expected to open in 2028.

