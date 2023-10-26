The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Arts

Ross Creek Gallery hosts potters in Australian Ceramics Open Studios

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
October 26 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Creating a modern art gallery space at home has enabled Ruby Pilven the greater chance she wanted to put a face to the names of customers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.