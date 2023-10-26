Creating a modern art gallery space at home has enabled Ruby Pilven the greater chance she wanted to put a face to the names of customers.
Now Pilven is preparing to share this space with fellow ceramists in a special nationwide event.
Ross Creek Gallery will host Ballarat-based potters Claire Blake, Steph Wallace, Chandra Paul, Jan Alexander and Marian Fox for the annual Australian Ceramics Open Studio event next month.
While Pilven has long taken part in the Australian Ceramics Association celebration with open studios, her new gallery space can help take this to a new level and open opportunities for fellow potters.
"Potters tend to have have small spaces, because some work from rooms in their houses," Pilven said.
"I am really excited to have some different artwork in the gallery and for others to come and see this work."
Pilven hoped the gallery gathering, each with their own work on show, was a good way to promote the whole ceramics trail in the region.
Barry Wemyss, of Red Echidna Studios, and Edith Cattell, better known for Crafty Dingo Ceramics, are not far from Ross Creek Gallery and will host open studios.
A further 18 potters, who are part of the Central Victorian Potters, are dotted across the Daylesford and Castlemaine areas.
"...We are a close community," Pilven said. "We all have different aesthetics, everyone has a different style and we all have different ways of doing things we can definitely share with each other."
Ross Creek Gallery opened in September to visitors each Saturday. Pilven said it had been nice to welcome about five visitors each week to the space, which also features paintings by her mother, Janine Ronaldson, to complement the pottery on show.
For the ACOS weekend, Pilven will also open her studio for people to take an authentic view of her work space. In the past for open studios, Pilven had always spent time tidying and shifting things about to make room to sell her work but the gallery allows her to leave the studio in its typical state.
ACOS will be held across the nation on November 11-12 with Ross Creek Gallery open on both the Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.