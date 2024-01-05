'Real Thai street food' from popular restaurant to join Armstrong Street

A POPULAR Thai restaurant is branching into a street food focus on the city's most popular foodie strip.
The team behind Cattleya Thai is preparing to launch Eatsy at 23 Armstrong Street North within the next month, in the space that has most recently been the Hot Chicken Project.
Cattleya Thai, a Warrnambool-based restaurant, opened a heritage-listed cafe-restaurant in Ballarat's Mair Street, behind Johnny Alloo in June. Owners Alex and Katie Potikul had been seeking a smaller, bright space they could design to feel home-like.
A Thai-Aussie fusion Florey Cafe by day and Thai cuisine by night, Ms Potikul said business had been booming in the medical precinct. This space had also been key to their plans in developing a takeaway model.
Ms Potikul said they would keep Cattleya Thai operating but they had been keen to also make their way into Armstrong Street's well-known foodie culture.
Interior fit-outs for the new restaurant are underway.
She said Eatsy would offer "real Thai street food" and be a licensed premise with dine-in and takeaway trade.
Eatsy will aim to complement Armstrong Street tastes, situated across the street from Vietnamese-fusion restaurant Saigon Allee and Roy Hammond's Asian-fusion menu.
This comes in an evolving Armstrong Street with The Forge's adjoining Housey Housey function space closing at the end of September. This space also featured summer offering The Salad Fix.
Popular South American street food and cocktail restaurant Pancho has also continued to plan its move from Armstrong Street to a bigger space in Mair Street.
A $1.85 million price tag was set in October 2023 for adjoining spaces, next to Rodd Locksmith, best known for tenant Darrian's Hairdressing and previously housing Ballarat Books in what is now a vacant space.
There have also been plenty of new offerings taking place in the Armstrong Street foodie precinct through 2023, including Brian Taylor's latest venture opening in August.
Grainery Lane is the speakeasy-style distillery sister to the nearby Hop Temple, Roy Hammonds and Aunty Jacks.
