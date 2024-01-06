Training to get you off the couch or chasing a pb in Ballarat Marathon events

HIGH-PERFORMANCE coaches from the RAD Centre have put together free training programs to make the inaugural Ballarat Marathon festival accessible to all.
Sixteen-week programs are designed to start Monday, January 8, featuring cross-training options and weekly tips and motivational quotes.
The RAD Centre team has developed beginner and intermediate programs for all endurance runs in the April festival: 10-kilometre, half-marathon (21.1km) and marathon (42.2km).
RAD Centre founder Chris Radford said his team found the festival a great chance to help support education in the training space, whether it be for couch-to-10km runners or seasons runners looking to take their game up a notch.
"We're excited to see as many people get involved as possible," Mr Radford said.
"We encourage people to get out about the Ballarat region, such as on the trails in Canadian, near the White Swan Reservoir and there's the whole length of the Yarrowee. There are so many nice places in Ballarat to run.
"...Timing is all working really well, starting in the summer - the morning's are super nice at the moment."
The RAD Centre specialises in strength and conditioning for athletes of all ages and abilities, including beginners, across all sports and exercise.
Mr Radford said helping a person to go from the couch to be in a position to run 10km was just as huge a milestone as an elite clocking up a personal best.
Sessions in the program can be tailored to an individual's goal pace.
All runners can also take on similar sessions to Ballarat's best at their own pace.
There is a nod in interval training to the city's marathon leaders with the Mona Fartlek, the internationally renowned training session made famous by Ballarat Olympian Steve Moneghetti.
The Moose Fartlek is a tilt to world championship marathon runner Julian Spence, a former owner of The Running Company Ballarat and world-class running coach.
Mr Radford said a great element about such a festival was that everyone was on the exact same course as the elites and anyone could have a go running against their own goals.
The inaugural Ballarat Marathon courses, including the five-kilometre and mile (1600m) have been officially signed off to world athletics standards. This process was completed by global road-running technical expert Dave Cundy, whose experience includes measuring for the London and Singapore marathons.
This will mean runners will be able to run Ballarat for qualifying times into major marathons, such as the New York and Boston marathons, and for elite this event will also show on their world profile.
A $50,000 prize pool, including $6000 for a marathon win, with men's and women's time bonuses,
Ballarat Marathon organisers have also made clear the field, like major events across the world, would primarily be recreational runners.
Marathon and half-marathon pacers have been locked in for those who like the guidance on course.
Mr Radford said his team would all be on course in varying events.
This comes after Mr Radford along with fellow high-performance coaches Linc Barnes and Tim Welsh completed 33 laps of Lake Wendouree in five days in early November, finishing on the inaugural Peach's Run for mental health.
The RAD Centre is housed at Selkirk Stadium, off Norman Street.
Free Ballarat Marathon training guides are available at ballaratmarathon.com.au/training.
