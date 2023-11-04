A TEAM best known for training the region's elite athletes in strength and conditioning is ready for their own "uncomfortable challenge" to honour a mate.
RAD Centre's Linc Barnes, Chris Radford and Tim Welsh will each take on the full Peach's Run - 33 laps of Lake Wendouree - starting on Sunday, November 5 with five laps a day and finishing on Saturday, November 11, with their final three laps in line with the official run day.
The inaugural Peach's Run continues the legacy of James "Peach" Petrie, a teacher and community sportsman who was passionate about promoting mental health.
Mr Petrie died by suicide in February 2022. He was 33 years old - the same number that he wore playing football for Waubra Football Netball Club and the number of laps of the lake set for the Peach's Run team challenge.
The challenge is particularly personal for Mr Barnes, a close mate of Mr Petrie. The pair grew up and went to school together. Mr Petrie had also been a key factor in drawing Mr Barnes to play a couple of footy seasons with Waubra, including a 2019 Central Highlands Football League senior flag.
Taking on the ultimate Peach's Run challenge - 198 kilometres in seven days - seemed the perfect fit for the RAD Centre trio. The rest of the RAD team will join in on Saturday.
The trio said they like and uncomfortable challenge, especially doing so as mates supporting each other.
"I've been with these guys for a long time now and they have been massive supports for me the past two years," Mr Barnes said. "We were coming up with crazy ideas with what else we could do [to honour Petrie] and this challenge came along.
"...A lot of people knew [Petrie]. He was always pretty honest in his battle with mental health issues. He had lots of conversations with our tight group of mates."
Mr Petrie's friends and family have launched Peach's Run as a way to bring those who knew him together with the wider community. All money raised from the event will support the James Petrie Fund, a trust with The Ballarat Foundation, to boost grassroots education, sport and community engagement in mental health.
Mr Petrie had been a physical education teacher with Ballarat High School. He had also been involved as a leader in boarding houses at St Patrick's College and Ballarat Grammar.
As well as football, Mr Petrie was also stayed active with Ballarat North Soccer Club and rock climbing groups in the region.
He has been remembered as a respected, loved and incredible compassionate man.
Mr Barnes, Mr Radford and Mr Welsh hoped to help keep the conversations and mental health awareness going in their running mission.
Each are coaches at the high performance strength and conditioning and rehabilitation centre, based at Ballarat Sports and Events Centre. They say they like to keep a consistent "reasonably fit" base, which should help in their lake running.
As to how they will tackle the lake, they will launch with five laps from Ballarat Yacht Club early Sunday morning with daily morning runs of three laps, Monday to Friday, and two evening laps.
They also plan to mix up clockwise and anti-clockwise laps.
The trio is in for a warm week ahead with an expected top of 30 degrees on Friday but they plan to keep "smart" in their running.
They encourage people to follow their progress on RAD Centre socials, which will include updates on their starting points, and to do a lap with them or to cheer them along.
For details on Peach's Run, visit peachsrun.com.
