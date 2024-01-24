Check out this map of council's data-driven summer of roadworks

The City of Ballarat appears to be taking a crack at tackling roads so far in 2024, and getting a head start on what roads to update over the next 10 years.
Some roadworks are being undertaken at a small section of Doveton Street North (between the Creswick Road roundabout and service road) to construct a raised pedestrian platform as part of the Market Street car park works.
It will be closed from January 29 until February 9.
In the 2023-2024 budget, $36.3 million has been earmarked for roads up more than $10 million spent in previous years budget.
Out of the $36 million, $3 million is federal government funding, $1.1 million has been budgeted for footpaths and cycleways infrastructure and $11 million has also been put towards the road renewal program for the reconstruction of roads at the end of their 'useful life'.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the municipality's road renewal program reconstructs roads to cater for future demands and traffic loads and demonstrated a commitment to a "better Ballarat".
"These roads are being reconstructed to new standards, usually with a thicker pavement and wider traffic lanes," he said.
"The shoulders of the roads are also constructed and sealed to prevent edge cracking and provide laneways for cyclists."
The council are looking for contractors to widen Learmonth Street from Cuthberts Road to Sturt Street.
Other works include drainage, kerb works, road pavement construction and asphalt surfacing, concrete footpath and pedestrian foot bridge.
Part of the turning lane into Learmonth Street from Cuthberts Road will be reconstructed, according to design plans.
Tenders close February 14.
The council have announced further road works to be completed in 2024 - some funded by the council, others from the federal government.
Projects include:
The City of Ballarat is also undertaking a routine road condition assessment survey of the municipality's 1000km sealed road network over the next few weeks.
Contractors will collect surface condition data of the road network, including roughness, rutting, surface texture data and other engineering data.
Council engineers will then process the data to identify where repairs and reconstruction are required, which will inform how the Ballarat plans future road projects for the next 10 years.
