Check out this map of council's data-driven summer of roadworks

Nolan Street and Scott Parade, Ballarat Central. Works will replace the road with a deeper asphalt pavement, including the Lydiard Street roundabout. Funded through the City of Ballarat's Capital Works Program, the upgrade will better accommodate the primary bus route that provides the main connection to the Ballarat Train Station Bus Interchange.

Upgrades to Falkirk Road in Nerrina, Windermere Street in Ballarat Central and Ryan Street in Brown Hill funded through the City of Ballarat's Capital Works Program.

Rowlands Street, between Vickers Street and Birdwood Avenue, Sebastopol. Works will begin in February to reconstruct the remainder of Rowlands Street, after the section between Hill Street and Vickers Street was reconstructed in 2021. The $1 million works are funded through the Federal Government's Roads to Recovery program.

Cromwell Street, between Hertford and Rubicon Streets, Sebastopol. Works will commence in late January to widen the road with a new asphalt surface and replace kerb and channel. The $1.3 million upgrade is funded through the Federal Government's Roads to Recovery program.

Rubicon and Talbot Streets, Redan. Design works are underway for a roundabout to be constructed with works expected to begin in April or May. The project is funded through the Federal Government's Black Spot Program.