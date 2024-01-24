The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Check out this map of council's data-driven summer of roadworks

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated January 24 2024 - 3:03pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back in 2022 when another stretch of Learmonth Street was being updated. Picture by Kate Healy
Back in 2022 when another stretch of Learmonth Street was being updated. Picture by Kate Healy

The City of Ballarat appears to be taking a crack at tackling roads so far in 2024, and getting a head start on what roads to update over the next 10 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.