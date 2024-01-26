Is graffiti running out of control in Ballarat?

Graffiti in parts of our great City of Ballarat is getting out of control.
Whilst the council is making a great effort to clean up many vandalised sites under their control, we are being really badly let down by the state government on their land.
I refer mainly to the railway line between the Ballarat and Wendouree stations.
This section of railway land (among others) is an absolute disgrace and is plain ugly.
The problem could be easily solved if our local Labor members of state parliament made an effort to arrange for a major clean-up of this untidy graffiti on State owned land.
After all they have direct contact with the minister responsible and hopefully, they will take on this simple task early in 2024.
Graffiti is not tolerated in the Whitsundays in Queensland and with great results.
Maybe Ballarat should also take up the Whitsundays challenge to ban graffiti in 2024.
It is certainly needed.
Paul Jenkins, Alfredton.
Why can't our politicians set up the tax system similar to the aged pension system, where changes happen every six months tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
This would take the politics out of it and also taxpayers would know in advance of their income tax liabilties.
Keith Pitman, Alfredton.
I believe a rail loop would be great for Ballarat, however before we get too carried away with that idea, here's an even better one utilising already existing infrastructure, and maybe some new infrastructure.
How about we get a bus service driving the loop.
After all if metro Melbourne can have a bus service going from Frankston to Melbourne Airport via Dandenong, Ringwood and Broadmeadows, why can't we have a bus service going from Brown Hill to Wendouree via Canadian, Mount Helen, Sebastopol, DTC, Lucas and Alfredton?
Narelle Dare, Sebastopol
When the GovHub was conceived it was intended that public parking would be included.
It was designed with that intention.
Prior to opening security concerns altered this commitment and those spaces were lost.
There was a public multi-storey car park on that site that was demolished to make room for the GovHub and the proposed access to the underground spaces was the compensation.
Brian Coffey, Redan
Is the practice of exploding coloured gunpowder in the sky really necessary to save the environment?
Ok, many enjoy the spectacle. Animals can be scared. Excessive noise is a nuisance that is not tolerated in homes and on roads.
But, just for the fun and excitement, public authorities suspend normal laws for an hour.
David Chadderton, Wendouree.
