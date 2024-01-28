The Courier
Dead koalas found on Western Freeway after Gordon logging

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated January 29 2024 - 9:03am, first published 5:30am
A koala found dead on the Western Freeway near Gordon on January 5, 2024. Picture supplied
The worst fears of wildlife advocates have been confirmed after multiple koalas were killed on the Western Freeway in Gordon after the logging of a nearby blue gum plantation.

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

