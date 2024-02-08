'We miss you': Police remain hopeful in search for Sam Murphy

Jess Murphy just wants to give her mum "the biggest hug".
Her mum, Samantha Murphy has been missing since Sunday morning. She left her home in Ballarat East for a run and has not been seen since.
"Mum's a really strong woman and she's far too determined to give up this fight," Jess said.
"I know she is out there somewhere."
Police and the Murphy family are asking residents to come forward with any information they have.
"People just don't vanish into thin air - someone's got to know something," her husband Mick Murphy said.
"Any little thing you might think is relevant just call the police ... that will give us a bit of peace of mind and some hope."
The police have specifically asked people in Ballarat East, Mount Helen and Canadian to check their home CCTV and dashcam footage from Sunday February 4 between 7am and 11am.
"We would like the community to not make any decisions about what is or isn't relevant," Acting inspector Lisa Macdougall said.
"Certainly if they find anything of interest on the footage, we would like them to let the police know."
Acting inspector Macdougall said the police were not investigating any suspicious circumstances and remained open minded and hopeful.
"The search is ongoing and we're throwing all those resources at it in the hope that we find Samantha and get some answers for her family who are obviously concerned," she said.
Police released CCTV footage on Wednesday afternoon from Eureka Street but on Thursday it was identified as someone else.
Acting inspector Lisa Macdougall said anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or reach out through the website.
Police said Ballarat and Buninyong stations had been overwhelmed with phone calls.
While they appreciated the information from the community, calling the stations directly meant it may take longer for the information to get to the right people.
Jess Murphy said she wanted to thank her friends and family for the love and support.
"It's really helping us get through and keep us strong and motivated to keep looking and moving forward," she said.
"Mum, we love you so much as we miss you and we need you at home with us. Please come home soon," she said.
Mr Murphy said he and his family were very grateful for their friends and family who have reached out to offer food and support.
"Thanks very much for the generosity throughout the community," he said.
"If we accepted all the food ... we wouldn't have to go to the supermarket for 12 months."
"We really really do appreciate everything everyone is doing."
Residents have continued to help police by walking around trails and roads.
Acting inspector Macdougall said they would not be formally registering residents who wanted to help with the search but was thankful for the help.
"Sincerest thank you, it has been really heartwarming being a community member myself," she said.
"Unfortunately we don't have the capacity to [formally register] volunteers."
Acting inspector Macdougall said residents who wished to join the search could find relevant information at the board in the Buninyong Police Station
"We're not going to tell people not to search; it's something they can assess on their own."
In a police media release, Ms Murphy is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall with a slim build and shoulder-length blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing black half-length leggings and a maroon/brown coloured singlet.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or triple-zero.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.