How the Good Friday Appeal is helping Ballarat's sick kids

"We are grateful to the 206 area managers who generously lead and coordinate all fundraising activities in regional areas, many who are from the CFA, as well as the large number of regional businesses and organisations, families and individuals who get involved across the state and beyond. We are thrilled to be providing this important funding to help regional hospitals and the Royal Children's Hospital to achieve their goals of improving health outcomes for sick kids and their families all over Victoria" said Good Friday Appeal executive director Rebecca Cowan.

