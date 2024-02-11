Cash and smokes looted in alleged smash and grab burglary

Three men have been charged after an alleged smash and grab burglary in Dimboola last week.
According to Victoria Police Media, an allegedly stolen Ford Falcon was seen pulling up to a service station in Dimboola about 12.35am on February 5.
Two men allegedly jumped out of the car and smashed the front windows, grabbing cigarettes, tobacco products, and cash before fleeing.
Police spotted the car on Remembrance Drive in Burrumbeet before finding it again in front of a venue in Lydiard Street - police entered the venue and arrested three men inside after seizing cigarettes and lighters from the car.
Police also found cash allegedly stolen in the burglary on the three men.
Police said a 19-year-old Lucas man and a 19-year-old Mount Pleasant man were charged with burglary and theft of motor vehicle, with the Lucas man also charged with possessing a prescription drug of dependence, and the Mount Pleasant man charged with handling stolen goods.
They have been remanded to face court next week.
A third man, a 20-year-old from Mount Pleasant, was also charged with motor vehicle theft and possessing a drug of dependence.
He was bailed to face court in March.
