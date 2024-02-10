Fire consumes house in Alfredton

UPDATED 7:30pm:
Emergency services have rushed to a "significant" blaze which has gutted a two storey home in Alfredton about 5pm on February 9, 2024.
About eight fire trucks, as well as numerous police and paramedics attended the fire on Cottesloe Place, which was under control by about 6pm.
Firefighters were extinguishing the blaze, which caused the home's roof to partially collapse, from a ladder platform above the property.
During the operation, Cottesloe Place and Parkview Drive were closed to traffic.
Investigations into the cause of the blaze remain ongoing, but The Courier understands Victoria Police are not treating the fire as suspicious.
Fire Rescue Victoria acting assistant chief fire officer Anthony Pearce told The Courier the house had been more than 50 per cent gutted by the blaze, but there had been no injuries to any of the occupants.
He said there had also been no damage to nearby properties.
"[It was] great work by the initial responding crews who contained it to the building involved, and there's no threat to the community," he said.
"It was a pretty significant structural fire and the house will be uninhabitable."
Acting assistant chief fire officer Pearce said crews from metropolitan Melbourne and Geelong were coming up to Ballarat to provide coverage while the fire was being extinguished.
"[There's been] extensive impact on Fire Rescue Victoria and CFA resources," he said.
"It's a timely reminder about smoke detectors and making sure those smoke detectors are fully functioning, working, tested regularly and cleaned, and all electrical appliances and gas heaters and the like are in good condition and working order."
EARLIER:
Heavy smoke was visible as firefighters brought a raging house fire under control in Alfredton.
Crews were called about 4.56pm on February 10 to Cottesloe Place.
In a statement, a Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said the house's occupants had self-evacuated.
"FRV crews in breathing apparatus (worked) to extinguish the fire alongside the CFA," they said.
VicEmergency notes the fire was brought under control about 5.45pm.
Ambulance Victoria was also on scene.
Witnesses said they saw the roof of the house collapse as the fire took hold, and large amounts of dark smoke was visible.
The cause of the fire is not yet known at this time.
The incident followed a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Tait Street and Ascot Gardens Drive in Delacombe about 1pm.
