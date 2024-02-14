Miners show former rival a whole lotta love this Valentine's Day

THERE is a whole lotta love for the latest Ballarat Miners' signing.
South-East Melbourne Phoenix development player Luke Rosendale will make the move from one of the Miner biggest rivals - Bendigo Braves.
The Miners announced the recruit on Valentine's Day with a special reminder that their first game will be against the Braves on April 3..
Rosendale, age 23, was a stellar player for the Braves in the 2023 season, capturing the NBL1 South youth player of the year. His efforts included a 27-point match against the Miners.
Rosendale will arrive at Selkirk Stadium fresh from the summer with Phoenix in the National Basketball League.
Hailing from Echuca, the Miners were confident that Rosendale being a country boy would be a great fit for the Ballarat roster.
Miners head coach Luke Brennan looked forward to having Rosendale on board.
"Luke was one of the first people I met when I moved to Melbourne. I immediately was impressed by his demeanour and work ethic," Brennan said. "Fast forward six months and nothing has changed. A tireless worker who makes his teammates better, he is going to be a great addition to our team.
"He will give us some defensive tenacity and shot-making on the court, and off the court he will be a great leader for our program."
Rosendale had been averaging 16 points, four assists and five rebounds in the 2023 NBL1 season.
He looked forward to a change in allegiance.
"I'm really excited to be joining the Miners for season 2024 and am looking forward to continuing to improve my game under Coach Brennan," Rosendale said. "The playing group that's being assembled is one full of really great people that will make it a very enjoyable season and I can't wait for it to begin."
Rosendale is the ninth Miners Men's player announced for the 2024 NBL1 South season.
The Miners last week announced trio Ned Renfree (fresh from representing Victoria in the Australian under-20 championships), Zac Dunmore and Ethan Fiegert. Each has progressed through the Ballarat domestic, junior, and youth league programs.
They join Nicholas Stoddart and returning players in Jake Lloyd, Max Cody, Amos Brooks and import Tyler Rudolph.
