The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Rebels to go up in big lights amid bumper start to boys, girls' seasons

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated February 21 2024 - 5:51pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebels Olivia Wolter (South Warrnambool) and Rhys Unwin (Cobden) are among those back in action for a bumper 2024 Coates Talent League season. Pictures by Adam Trafford
Rebels Olivia Wolter (South Warrnambool) and Rhys Unwin (Cobden) are among those back in action for a bumper 2024 Coates Talent League season. Pictures by Adam Trafford

A COUNTRY triple-header in Ballarat for the first time is a win for the city, set to host the most talented male under-18 footballers from regional Victoria.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.