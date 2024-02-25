80 crowd photos from Head of the Lake rowing regatta 2024

The Courier photographers and reporters were at Lake Wendouree on Sunday, February 25 for the Ballarat Associated School's Head of the Lake for 2024.
We have published all of the photos from the spit crews supporting their rowers and people enjoying the regatta. They are available to buy via syndication@austcommunitymedia.com.au
It was a fantastic event at Lake Wendouree, with Ballarat's high schools taking to the water across the morning.
The show was set on the banks of the lake, with hundreds of students from across the city coming together to cheer on their school.
Ballarat Clarendon College took out the girls' Head of the Lake for the fourth consecutive year, while St Patrick's College won the boys' Head of the Lake, the first time since 2018.
